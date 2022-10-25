GIG Logistics brings China closer to Nigeria with its launch in the Asian continent.

Africa is China’s largest trading partner to date. With over $254 billion worth of goods traded between both continents, GIG Logistics (GIGL), Africa’s leading technologically-driven logistics company, has moved to connect merchants with buyers seamlessly by expanding its global delivery network to China.

GIGL’s operations in China now provide more shopping options for individuals and businesses and also solve two significant challenges in the E-commerce space: Hassle-free last-mile delivery and payment in local currency when shopping on foreign websites. With the GIGGo app, customers can now shop from Chinese websites from their comfort zones, pay in Naira, and ship to their doorstep in Nigeria in a few days.

The differentiator for GIGL China’s launch is the introduction of a personal shopping assistant, “KIM,” an Artificial Intelligence-powered bot that provides a personalized shopping and shipping experience for customers on Whatsapp & WeChat.

Kim can help customers make payments, verify orders, create shipping bills and invoices, ship items from China to Nigeria, and track each shipment until it gets to the customer’s doorstep in Nigeria.

Customers can chat with KIM on Whatsapp & WeChat at +2349139346234, and she’ll do all the work.

READ ALSO:BUSINESS ROUNDUP: NNPC spends N13bn on entertainment; UK payment firm suspends USD transfers to Nigeria; other stories

Eleanor CUI, The country manager for GIGL China, said, “In my over two decades of logistics experience in China, I have seen the difficulties encountered by retail and wholesale consumers when it comes to payment for goods. GIGL is bridging the gap between China & Nigeria’s commerce by solving one of the biggest challenges in the e-commerce industry: payment in local currency when shopping on foreign websites.”

By providing a convenient and accessible payment option for online shoppers in Nigeria, customers can now shop from Chinese stores & suppliers and make all payments in NAIRA instead of RMB.

Highlighting the benefits of the new business initiative, the Director of Operations of GIGL, Dr. Ocholi Etu, said: ‘GIGL is undoubtedly the clear leader in the domestic market in Nigeria. We build digital solutions around solving our customer’s logistics needs. Customers asked that we give them a service from China that would cater to; payment difficulties presently experienced due to CBN regulations, personal shopping service to ensure product quality authentication, and speedy deliveries all in one solution, and we went to work. Powered by our digital platform, we have provided this shop from China service that addresses all these concerns.’

Speaking on the strategic expansion, Chief Executive Officer of GIGL, Chidi Ajaere, said “Post Covid, the world is flat and much more connected than it was less than a decade ago. We see GIGL as the gateway for commerce in Africa and believe that the continent can benefit from harnessing digitalization in the e-commerce space. We are deliberate about building digital solutions that address the critical concerns around global commerce.”

GIG Logistics is Nigeria’s first leading indigenous logistics company to expand to northeastern Asia. With over 122 experience centres in Nigeria and overseas, GIGL is constantly setting the pace in the logistics industry by providing innovative logistics solutions to its millions of customers worldwide.

This latest development holds the promise of positively impacting consumers’ buying habits as the challenges of payments and delivery for e-purchases will be adequately addressed.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now