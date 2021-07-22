Raya CX launches new accelerator in Egypt. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Raya CX launches new accelerator in Egypt



Raya Customer Experience (RCX) has launched its corporate accelerator programme in Cairo.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Raya Holding, aims to invest in and work with early-stage startups that offer tech-enabled solutions to address challenges facing the customer care field across all sectors.

The Raya FutureTECH programme will run in partnership with venture builder and accelerator Openner.

According to the startup, the programme will see 10 startups receive funding of up to EGP1 million (US$64,000) as well as access to mentorship and network connections.

The accelerator’s mission relies on Raya CX’s strategic vision to drive innovation and digital transformation of its services and solutions to keep up with the evolving customer expectations in digital-oriented industries via implementing CX best practices.

Tech Trivia: Which of these is the odd one out of these companies

A. Agility

B. GIG Logistics

C. Purolator

D. Yusen Logistics

Answer: See end of post

2. Egyptian Jeel closes $1.2m seed round



Jeel, a popular Egypt and Saudi Arabia-based edutainment platform has announced closing a US$1.2 million in seed funding to accelerate its growth.

The fund is expected to help the startup launch more features and expand its team.

Jeel was founded in 2019 by Ahmed Sobaih to provide children with educational content including songs, games and videos under parental supervision.

The Jeel App serves children aged between three and nine years old by creating educational and psychological content that highlights values and ethics.

According to the startup, the new US$1.2 million seed funding round was led by Kuwaiti and Jordanian angel investors.

Speaking on the startup’s expansion strategy, the founder noted that the company looks forward to its next milestone.

He said: “Jeel Platform is stepping forward steadily with clear vision and strategy and this step pushes it towards our next milestone. We plan to launch more products and services soon, as a part of our expansion strategy.”

3. India’s BlackBuck secures $67 million at $1 billion valuation



BlackBuck, an Indian logistics startup, has attained the status of a Unicorn with new $1 billion valuation.

The new milestone followed the company’s $67 million raiser.

The raiser, which was led by Tribe Capital, IFC Emerging Asia Fund and VEF, marks off the company’s Series E financing round.

The six-year-old startup is now valued at $1.02 billion (up from about $850 million in 2019 Series D round).

In India, BlackBuck is the 16th startup to become a unicorn this year.

BlackBuck connects businesses with truck owners and freight operators, developing a simplified app for truck drivers in India, who are typically not very literate, to help them accept work and easily navigate to their destination using Google Maps.

Tech Trivia Answer: GIG Logistics (GIGL)

GIG Logistics company is the only Nigeria-based company in the pack. Others are logistics companies based in Canada.

GIG Logistics (GIGL) is a courier and logistics services company headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

The company was incorporated in 2012, as a subsidiary of the GIG Group, an intelligence and technology management company based in Nigeria. The company has service centres in Nigeria, Ghana and the United States of America

