Egyptian Estshara closes $500k seed funding round. 1 other thing and a trivia

1. Egyptian Estshara closes $500k seed funding round



Estshara, a Cairo-based e-health and teleconsultations platform, has raised a US$500,000 seed funding round.

The round comes as the startup seeks to expand its user base by providing extra offerings and customer care activities.

Estshara was founded in 2018 by Amin El-Hemaily and Ahmed Mahmoud.

Today, Estshara provides health consultations and telepharmacy services to over two million users, and has facilitated more than 200,000 consultations to date.

According to El-Hemaily, the new raiser was led by Egypt Ventures, and is expected to help the startup further scale.

He said: “The investment will help us scale our organisation with exceptional talent and enhanced resources, as well as further increase our marketing and sales outreach to support our focused go-to-market strategy and achieve our expansion goals.”

Tech Trivia: Which of these companies is not owned by Mark Zuckerberg?

A. Whatsapp

B. Facebook

C. Twitter

D. Instagram

Answer: See end of post

2. Insurtech platform Ctrl raises $2.3m led by Nasper Foundry



South African startup, Ctrl, has announced securing ZAR34 million (US$2.335 million) to help it scale.

The startup is a digital short-term insurance marketplace connecting consumers, brokers and insurers on a single platform.

The raiser makes Ctrl the sixth startup to raise funding from Naspers Foundry.

Ctrl launched in May 2017 to enable traditional insurance brokers to digitalise and optimise their businesses while providing improved access to underserved consumers by improving convenience and control over their insurance.

Pieter Venter, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, expressed excitement over the new investment .

He said: “We are ecstatic about Naspers Foundry’s investment given their vast experience in growing tech startups.

“We believe that we are now in the best position to grow our business, and we are excited about Ctrl’s future as we transform the insurance industry.”

Tech Trivia Answer:

Jack Patrick Dorsey is an American billionaire technology entrepreneur and philanthropist who is the co-founder and CEO of Twitter, and the founder and CEO of Square, a financial payments company.

