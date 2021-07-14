Nigeria’s GreenHouse launches pan-African fintech accelerator. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s GreenHouse Capital launches pan-African fintech accelerator



Nigerian VC firm, GreenHouse Capital, has launched a flagship accelerator programme GreenHouse Lab to offer startups access to mentorship and funding opportunities.

GreenHouse Capital was founded in 2014, and has gone on to become a leading African fintech investment fund and platform focused on supporting early-stage companies.

The VC also supports world-class emerging market entrepreneurs building the next wave of innovative technology companies.

According to local media, the accelerator is powered by Google for Startups, and is expected to bring together the most innovative African startups, accomplished tech founders, global investors, and world-class corporate partners.

The accelerator represents GreenHouse Capital’s vision of “founders backing founders” and the importance of uniting Africa’s startup and founder ecosystem.

However, in addition to mentorship and seminars on key aspects of startup development, the accelerator will host virtual deal days with global investors and connect programme participants with GreenHouse Capital and Venture Garden Group’s global investor and corporate network.

2. Moroccan e-signature platform Damanesign closes $450k funding



Damanesign, a Morocco-based e-signature startup, has closed a US$450,000 from the Maroc Numeric Fund II to hone its products and develop its operations.

The startup was founded in 2021 by Zouhair Hamdaoui to allow users sign and have documents signed in total security while guaranteeing their probative value.

According sources familiar with the startup’s operations, the startup offers advanced management of signature transactions.

The raiser was led by MITC Capital’s Maroc Numeric Fund II, making it the fifth investment of the fund and the 22nd of the management team of MITC.

Speaking on the raiser, the founder Zouhair Hamdaoui stated that it intends to use the investment to further develop its digital products and expand its operations.

3. Railsbank secures $70M to scale its fintech-as-a-service platform



London-based Railsbank has announced securing $70 million in new equity funding to continue the growing of its brand internationally.

The startup builds APIs for banking, payment cards and credit products for use by fintechs.

The company, whose mission is “to reinvent, unbundle and democratise access to the complex, opaque and byzantine 70-year-old credit card market, is yet to disclose its valuation after the raiser.

Data from Pitchbook, however, noted that the company was valued at just under $200 million in its last round at the end of last year.

According to the startup, the latest round was led by Anthos Capital, a previous backer of the company, with Central Capital, Cohen and Company, and Chris Adelsbach’s fund Outrun Ventures, as well as other unnamed previous backers also participating.

Tech Trivia Answer: Richard Branson

Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson is an English business magnate, investor, author and commercial astronaut. In the 1970s he founded the Virgin Group, which today controls more than 400 companies in various fields.

Richard Branson became the first person and billionaire to ride into space aboard a rocket he helped fund. The supersonic space plane developed by his company, Virgin Galactic, roared into the sky over New Mexico early Sunday, carrying Branson and three fellow crewmembers.

