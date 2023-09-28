DSS releases detained Shiite member

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a detained member of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim Musa.

He was arrested at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, on Wednesday morning.

Musa, the Editor-in-Chief of Almizan Newspaper, was traveling to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj (umrah) when he was picked up by the secret police.

A member of the group, Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday night.

The statement read: “This is announcing to the general public that Mallam Ibrahim Musa, the Editor-in-chief of Almizan Newspaper who was abducted by the DSS has been released.

“Nigeria’s secret police whisked him away at the Aminu Kano International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday, September 27, 2023, while on his way to Saudi Arabia to perform the lesser Hajj.

“The Almizan Editor was released on Thursday and his travel documents have been returned to him. He is presently fine and in a good state of health as he reunites with his family, friends, and well-wishers.

“We wish to express our profound gratitude to all and sundry for their prayers and concern over his arrest and detention by the DSS. We say a big thank you to all, God bless you.”

