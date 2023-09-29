To curb insecurity in South-East, Anyim advocates dialogue with agitators

A former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim has called on Igbo leaders to dialogue with separatist groups in the South-East that are causing havoc in the region.

Anyim, also a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), made the call on Thursday at the south-east economic and security summit in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

According to him, “robust” discussions with the agitators will generate lasting solutions to the spate of insecurity plaguing the geopolitical zone.

Ripples Nigeria reports that separatist groups such as the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been agitating for secession from Nigeria over alleged marginalisation. The agitation has led to heightened insecurity in the region.

Speaking on the insecurity situation in the region, Anyim said: “Yet, the circumstances which led to the Nigerian civil war in 1967 appeared not to be the same with the current agitation by these separatist groups.

“This is why the leaders of the south-east should look inward by bringing the agitators closer to actually understand their yearnings.

“The leaders should come out openly and make a strong statement in order to douse the tension rather than turning deaf ears to the activities of the agitators.

“I fear that sooner than later, south-east may lose political relevance and may no longer be favourable for any electoral exercise due to insecurity.

“This is the time to put an end to this menace and return the land to its peaceful and harmonious state.”

The former Senate President also asked political and traditional leaders in the south-east to state their positions clearly without politicising same, in a bid to ensure that normalcy returns to the region.

