Okonjo-Iweala advocates investment forum to tackle issues plaguing South-East region

The Director General of the World Trade Centre and Nigerian former minister of the economy, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has advocated for the establishment of an investment forum in order to redress the issues in the Southeast zone.

Okonjo-Iweala who spoke in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Thursday in her keynote address at the ongoing Southeast summit on the region’s economy and security, said that only deliberate approaches by the governors would boost the economy of the region.

She also called for unity amongst the Governors while noting that the Igbo race had huge human resources, saying that it would be utilised to advance the economy of the region.

“The Igbo have high human resources. We are scattered across the world and are excelling. I call on the Southeast governors to convene an investment forum to examine the cause of blockages within the zone and how to address them, eschew bickering and work together.

“I urge the governors to open discussions with pharmaceutical companies, and vaccine producers on how to create a market chain in the zone. It can be achieved since power has been privatised.

“I appeal to the governors to maximise the huge Ndigbo human resource to support professors to develop high-quality schools, diaspora doctors to build quality hospitals,” she said.

