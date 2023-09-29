Kanu’s Counsel tasks Igbo leaders to adopt resolutions against his detention, militarization

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has called on Igbo leaders to use the opportunity of the “Umunna meeting of Ndigbo” currently ongoing in Owerri, Imo State, to adopt resolutions against his continued detention and the militarization of Igboland.

Ejimakor, in a post on his X account on Friday, said as leaders of thought in the South-East region deliberate in issues affecting the people, they should also focus their resolutions that will bring peace and stability to the zone.

“The ongoing ‘Umunna’ meeting of #Ndigbo in Owerri must adopt strong resolutions against the continued detention of MAZI NNAMDI KANU & the infamous militarization of Igboland,” he wrote.

“No other issue of the moment compares to these two. They’re core to peace & tranquillity in Southeast.

“Ethnic cleansing is often propelled by lack of compatriot spirit amongst security forces that are primed to see a certain ethnicity as a threat.

“The ongoing military operations (or reprisals) in Southeast are often levied on innocents under the guise of fighting criminality,” he tweeted.

