‘Military’s misguided response fueling IPOB agitation,’ Says Kanu’s lawyer, Ejimakor

Aloy Ejimakor, the lawyer to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday faulted the military response to the separatist movement in the country.

In a statement issued in Umuahia, Abia State, the lawyer insisted that the military approach to the IPOB’s agitation for the Biafra Republic was responsible for the social restiveness in the South-East.

The United Nations had a few weeks ago asked the Federal Government to release Kanu unconditionally.

The activist, who was brought back to the country in June last year, is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He will return to court in November for the continuation of his trial.

Ejimakor said: “The problem is not the separatist agitation, IPOB or Nnamdi Kanu. The problem is the misguided militarist response to it, which, instead of containing it, is actually validating the agitation.”

He also renewed the call for the IPOB leader’s release.

“It is referendum that made Atiku Abubakar a Nigerian and which may also make him President.

“It’s through a referendum that the Midwest region came into being in 1964. This is all within Nigeria, not counting the many nations that were created through referendum, such as Eritrea, Kosovo, South Sudan, etc.”

