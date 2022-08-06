Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday August 6th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Peter Obi’s support group accuses Tinubu, Atiku’s camps of divisive actions

The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) on Friday accused supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, of divisive actions. Read more

2. Lai Mohammed wants Google to block IPOB’s access to YouTube

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has asked social media giants, Google, to block the Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB’s) access to the use of its YouTube channel because the proscribed group uses the platform for “acts of violence and destabilization. Read more

3. ‘Targeting of northerners in S’East worsening community relations’ —NEF spokesman, Baba-Ahmed

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the spokesman of Northern Elders Forum, (NEF), has called for a stop to the targeting and killing of northerners in the South-East as it is worsening relations among communities across the country. Read more

4. Lagos PDP chieftain, Gbadamosi joins Labour Party, hails Obi-Baba-Ahmed combination

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, on Friday joined the Labour Party. Read more

5. We have been digging ourselves into deeper hole, Sanusi decries state of economy

Muhammad Sanusi II, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has expressed his frustration with the current state of Nigeria’s economy, claiming that it is in a worse predicament than it was in 2015. Read more

6. NGX: Investors gain N81bn as Honeywell, GTCO lead trades

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose to N27.35 trillion at the close of trading on Friday. Read more

7. Currency traders lose millions as Naira gradually recovers

Some Nigerians who decided to buy dollars with the hope of making big gains have been left to count their losses in the last three days. Read more

8. Four die in Ogun auto crash

At least four persons were confirmed dead in a fatal auto accident along the Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway on Friday. Read more

9. Suspected cultists kill 45-year-old man in Osun

Suspected cultists on Friday killed a 45-year-old man at Ilesa Garage Area of Osogbo, Osun State. Read more

10. Oborududu, Adekuoroye clinch gold medals at Commonwealth Games

Blessing Oborududu and Odunayo Adekuruoye have added more gold medals to Team Nigeria’s medal haul at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Read more

