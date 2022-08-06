IPOB plans rallies in three UK cities to drum support for Kanu’s release

Proscribed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has concluded plans to hold what it describes as mega rallies in three cities in the United Kingdom to drum up support in Europe for the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who has been incarcerated in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), since last year.

An itinerary of the rallies made available to Ripples Nigeria on Saturday, shows that the UK cities of Milton Keynes, Leicester and Liverpool would host them on between August and October.

The mega rallies titled “IPOB UK Summer Mega Rallies’, according to the flier, will hold at the Anfield Stadium, the home ground of Liverpool Football Club before their match against Premier League champions, Manchester City.

Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who confirmed the authenticity of the planned rallies, said apart from drawing the attention of the international community to the plight of the Biafran agitator, they are also aimed at the actualisation of the Biafran Republic.

“Rallies like this have escalated across Europe and North America since the extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu. There was one like this in Brussels a few weeks ago and it drew thousands.

“The frequency of these rallies is a testimony to the determination of a people to the immediate task of releasing Kanu from detention. I think the world has taken notice,” he said in a brief statement.

