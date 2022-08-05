Suspected cultists kill 45-year-old man in Osun

Suspected cultists on Friday killed a 45-year-old man at Ilesa Garage Area of Osogbo, Osun State.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased was a close ally of chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Osogbo, Kazeem Oyewale aka Asiri Eniba.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Osogbo, said the deceased was shot dead in front of his wife’s shop.



She said: “On Friday at about 12:40 p.m., the police received a report stating that an incident happened at Ilesa Garage Area of Osogbo.

“Information revealed that the deceased was a suspected cultist and was shot dead in front of his wife’s shop by unidentified gunmen.

“The gunmen launched the attack from atop a Bajaj motorcycle and fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

“Investigation is in progress to apprehend the perpetrators.”

