Police arrests man for alleged attempt to abduct father’s friend

Police operatives in Kano State have arrested one Isah Musa for an alleged attempt to kidnap his father’s friend.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kano.

He said: “On July 31, 2022 at about 0800 hours, a complaint was lodged by a resident of Makadi village, Garko Local Government Area Kano State.

“The complainant said that he was contacted and threatened on telephone to pay N100 million, otherwise he or one of his children would be kidnapped.

“They bargained and later settled for N2 million.”



Haruna-Kuyawa said the command’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abubakar Zubairu, instructed a team of detectives led by the O/C Anti-Kidnapping Squad, SP Aliyu Auwal, to arrest the culprits.

“Following credible intelligence and sustained follow-up, the team traced and arrested the suspect, one Isah Musa, a 30-year-old man, who is a neighbour to the complainant

“During the investigation, the suspect disclosed that the victim was his neighbour and a friend to his father.

“He conspired with his friend who lives far outside the state to be communicating on his behalf,” the spokesman added.

