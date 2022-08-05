Four die in Ogun auto crash

At least four persons were confirmed dead in a fatal auto accident along the Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said 16 other persons were injured in the crash that involved a Mazda bus with registration number APP 34XH.

She said the accident was caused by reckless driving.

READ ALSO: 18 die in Ogun auto crash

Okpe said: “The fatal crash occurred at about 07: 50hrs on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Oniworo, after Foursquare Camp. At least 21 persons were involved, four people were burnt beyond recognition and 16 others injured.

“The accident was caused by excessive speed which resulted in the loss of control. The bus rammed into the median strip and went into flames.”

She said the injured victims had been taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now