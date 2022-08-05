Metro
Four die in Ogun auto crash
At least four persons were confirmed dead in a fatal auto accident along the Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway on Friday.
The Public Education Officer of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said 16 other persons were injured in the crash that involved a Mazda bus with registration number APP 34XH.
She said the accident was caused by reckless driving.
Okpe said: “The fatal crash occurred at about 07: 50hrs on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Oniworo, after Foursquare Camp. At least 21 persons were involved, four people were burnt beyond recognition and 16 others injured.
“The accident was caused by excessive speed which resulted in the loss of control. The bus rammed into the median strip and went into flames.”
She said the injured victims had been taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention.
