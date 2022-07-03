18 die in Ogun auto crash

At least 18 persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

He said 25 people were involved in the accident which involved two Mazda buses and a Toyota Previa bus near the Isara Bridge.

Seven people, according to him, survived the accident.

Kazeem said: “The collision of the two Mazda buses with unidentified colours and registration numbers with the Previa bus, resulted in an explosion which involved all the three vehicles.

“However, seven passengers of the two Mazda buses on the right lane survived while others were caught up in the inferno and got burnt beyond recognition.

“The passengers of the Previa bus which had assumedly committed the road traffic violation were burnt beyond recognition.”

