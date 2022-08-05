Sports
Oborududu, Adekuoroye clinch gold medals at Commonwealth Games
Blessing Oborududu and Odunayo Adekuruoye have added more gold medals to Team Nigeria’s medal haul at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Both athletes won in their respective categories in the wrestling events on Friday night.
Oborududu defeated Canada’s Linda Morais 5-1 in the Women’s Freestyle 68kg category to emerge winner.
Adekuoroye emerged winner in women’s 57kg Freestyle wrestling after defeating her Indian opponent Anshu Malik 7-3 (VPO1).
Adekuoroye has now won a third straight gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, after achieving the feat at the Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 editions.
Still in wrestling, Nigeria’s Esther Kolawole only needed 20 seconds to dispatch her Scottish opponent, Abbie Fountain to win bronze.
In the women’s freestyle 62kg wrestling Kolawole defeated her opponent 10-0 (Victory by Technical Superiority) to secure the win.
Team Nigeria now sit on the eighth spot on the medal table, having won seven gold medals, three silver and six bronze medals.
