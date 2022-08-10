Sports
Buhari commends Team Nigeria over ‘harvest of medals’ at 2022 Commonwealth Games
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his delight over the successes achieved by the Nigerian contingent to the just-concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games hosted in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
The President congratulated the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, led by Sunday Dare, Sports Federations and Associations in the country.
Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Team Nigeria finished seventh on the medals table with 12 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze medals.
According to a statement by the Ministry of Youth and Sports development, the President expressed delight at several reports of peaceful atmosphere, unity and camaraderie in the camp throughout the Games.
Read Also:
The atmosphere in camp, the statement said, “reflected positively in the psyche of the athletes, contributing to the harvest of medals for Team Nigeria.”
The 2022 Commonwealth Games outing was Nigeria’s best in recent times, and President Buhari expects that the Sports Ministry and other stakeholders would build on the successes achieved in Birmingham.
“President Buhari urges the officials to work with all relevant stakeholders to build on the success of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, begin early and earnest preparations to surpass this spectacular achievement in upcoming competitions.
“Buhari looks forward to a rousing reception from Nigerians for members of Team Nigeria Birmingham 2022, even as he assures all stakeholders that youth and sports development will remain a priority for this administration,” added the statement.
