Premier League: Arsenal beat Palace 2-0 in season opener

Arsenal have kickstarted their season with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the opening match of the English Premier League season.

The Mikel Arteta side maintained their impressive pre-season form to defeat their hosts in an entertaining curtain-raiser at Selhurst Park.

Gabriel Martinelli scored the opener in the 20th minute from new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko’s headed assist.

Marc Guehi then inadvertently headed Bukayo Saka’s fierce cross into his own goal late on to seal victory for Arsenal.

The Gunners’ next Premier League clash is against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium next Saturday.

Crystal Palace will take on Liverpool the following Monday at Anfield.

