Peter Obi’s support group accuses Tinubu, Atiku’s camps of divisive actions

The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) on Friday accused supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, of divisive actions.

In a statement issued in Lagos by its spokesman, Sani Altukry, the POSN claimed Tinubu and Atiku’s supporters have been heating up the polity with their rhetoric ahead of the 2023 elections.

The group questioned how the pair would bring Nigerians together if they eventually won the election.

The statement read: “Mr. Peter Obi is using campaign to unite. His preaching, teaching, and messages of hope have made many Nigerians to start seeing their Hausa, Yoruba, and Fulani neighbours as brothers and Nigeria as their only country which must be repaired and made habitable by them. It is happening before the eyes of everyone.

“But Tinubu and Atiku camps are using divide and rule approach as their campaign strategy. Because of Atiku and Tinubu’s blunders, Nigeria has been divided far much more into religious and tribal lines than ever before. The same mistake was made by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“When you divide the people in order to win the presidential election, how will you be able to rule the already divided people when you finally become the president.”

