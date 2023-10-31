PDP wades into impeachment crisis against Rivers Gov, Fubara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has waded into the crisis rocking Rivers State which culminated in an attempt to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday by the National Working Committee (NWC), the PDP called on aggrieved parties in the state to sheathe their swords and allow for a peaceful and amicable resolution of all the issues.

The NWC urged all PDP members and supporters in the state to be calm and gave the assurance that it had commenced processes of using its internal conflict resolution mechanisms to ensure that all matters and areas of disagreement are addressed.

It also charged all leaders, critical stakeholders, and members of the party in the state to close ranks, unite, and focus on the task of governance and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

