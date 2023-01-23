Police confirms killing of Imo local council administrator

The Imo State Police Command on Monday confirmed the killing of the sole administrator of Ideato North local government area of the state, Christopher Ohizu, by unknown gunmen.

Ohizu was seen in a viral video on social media being beheaded by the assailants a few days after he was abducted from his residence in the state.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Henry Okoye, the command described the video clip as “obscene,” and vowed to track down the perpetrators.

The police alleged that the inhuman act was carried out by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, Eastern Security Network.

The statement read: “The command wishes to inform the good people of the state that we are already on top of the situation following a high-powered investigation inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Barde.

“We have since commenced technical investigation on the date of the abduction and have been on the trail of the hoodlums where tremendous progress was being made before the surfacing of the obscene video.”

