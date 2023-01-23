Metro
Police confirms killing of Imo local council administrator
The Imo State Police Command on Monday confirmed the killing of the sole administrator of Ideato North local government area of the state, Christopher Ohizu, by unknown gunmen.
Ohizu was seen in a viral video on social media being beheaded by the assailants a few days after he was abducted from his residence in the state.
In a statement issued by its spokesman, Henry Okoye, the command described the video clip as “obscene,” and vowed to track down the perpetrators.
The police alleged that the inhuman act was carried out by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, Eastern Security Network.
READ ALSO: One officer killed as gunmen attack another police station in Imo
The statement read: “The command wishes to inform the good people of the state that we are already on top of the situation following a high-powered investigation inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Barde.
“We have since commenced technical investigation on the date of the abduction and have been on the trail of the hoodlums where tremendous progress was being made before the surfacing of the obscene video.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...