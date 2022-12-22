Police dismisses seven operatives for misconduct in Imo

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Berde, on Thursday, confirmed the dismissal of police operatives in the state for misconduct.

The CP, according to a statement issued by the spokesman for the state police command, Michael Abattam, stated this when he addressed journalists on the readiness of the command to police the state during the yuletide period in Owerri.

He said Berde charged heads units at the command to ensure proper conduct by their subordinates.

The statement read: “Sequel to the inundation of the office of the Commissioner of Police with series of reports/complaints by members of the public on police brutality, harassments, extortion, illegal checking of phones and flagrant disobedience to the Inspector-General of Police directives on extortion and incivility to members of the public, the Imo State Police Command has dismissed the following ex-policemen: F/No. 462315 Sgt. Ohakim Chibuzo, F/No. 505455 Sgt. Irome Finian, F/No. 505592 Sgt. George Osueke, F/No. 511966 Cpl. Kelechi Onuegbu, F/No. 512320 Cpl. Nwagoro Isdore, F/No. 528165 PC Nwadike Stephen and F/No. 528156 PC Ihemtuge Plastidus for Discreditable Conduct, Corrupt Practices, and Leaving Beat.

“It will be recalled, that the ex-policemen were arrested on 08/11/2022 at about 1300hrs, in a bank at Umuahia, Abia State, performing illegal duty outside their jurisdiction and attempting to extort money from an innocent victim.

“They were tried and found guilty of the charges levelled against them. The affected persons were summarily dismissed and charged to Magistrate Court, Owerri, with Charge Sheet Number: No. OW/746C/2022.”

