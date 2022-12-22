News
Police dismisses seven operatives for misconduct in Imo
The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Berde, on Thursday, confirmed the dismissal of police operatives in the state for misconduct.
The CP, according to a statement issued by the spokesman for the state police command, Michael Abattam, stated this when he addressed journalists on the readiness of the command to police the state during the yuletide period in Owerri.
He said Berde charged heads units at the command to ensure proper conduct by their subordinates.
The statement read: “Sequel to the inundation of the office of the Commissioner of Police with series of reports/complaints by members of the public on police brutality, harassments, extortion, illegal checking of phones and flagrant disobedience to the Inspector-General of Police directives on extortion and incivility to members of the public, the Imo State Police Command has dismissed the following ex-policemen: F/No. 462315 Sgt. Ohakim Chibuzo, F/No. 505455 Sgt. Irome Finian, F/No. 505592 Sgt. George Osueke, F/No. 511966 Cpl. Kelechi Onuegbu, F/No. 512320 Cpl. Nwagoro Isdore, F/No. 528165 PC Nwadike Stephen and F/No. 528156 PC Ihemtuge Plastidus for Discreditable Conduct, Corrupt Practices, and Leaving Beat.
READ ALSO: Police raids suspected IPOB camp, kills 5 in Imo
“It will be recalled, that the ex-policemen were arrested on 08/11/2022 at about 1300hrs, in a bank at Umuahia, Abia State, performing illegal duty outside their jurisdiction and attempting to extort money from an innocent victim.
“They were tried and found guilty of the charges levelled against them. The affected persons were summarily dismissed and charged to Magistrate Court, Owerri, with Charge Sheet Number: No. OW/746C/2022.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...