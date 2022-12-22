Passengers feared dead as 40ft container falls on bus in Lagos

An unspecified number of passengers were feared dead in an accident involving an articulated truck at Cele bus stop along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway of Lagos State Thursday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the accident occurred when a 40ft container fell on a commercial bus plying the Mile 2 area of the state.

The driver of the bus died at the scene.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the accident occurred at the main carriageway of PM Gas station inward Cele highway.

The agency wrote: “The accident involved an upturned 40ft container on a commercial bus.

“Police officers from Ilasamaja division are on the ground doing the needful and also effort is on for recovery.”

