Ganduje: APC national legal adviser, El-Marzuq resigns

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Legal Adviser, Ahmed El-Marzuq, has resigned his membership of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser, AbdulHalim Adamu, the APC chieftain said his resignation from the party followed the emergence of ex- Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje; and former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru; as party’s national chairman and national secretary respectively.

The duo were appointed into the positions at the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) held earlier on Thursday in Abuja.

READ ALSO: It’s official! Ex-Gov Ganduje emerges as APC national chairman

El-Marzuq’s resignation came a few days after the former Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, resigned as the APC Vice Chairman, North-West, over the same reason.

The statement read: “ “In light of the recent developments within our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the emergence of His Excellency Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru as National Chairman and National Secretary and the reconfiguration of party offices for national cohesion and adequate regional representation, the National Legal Adviser found it pertinent that he resigns his position within the party to allow for a smooth reconfiguration of the party’s leadership.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now