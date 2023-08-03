Politics
Ganduje: APC national legal adviser, El-Marzuq resigns
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Legal Adviser, Ahmed El-Marzuq, has resigned his membership of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).
In a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser, AbdulHalim Adamu, the APC chieftain said his resignation from the party followed the emergence of ex- Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje; and former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru; as party’s national chairman and national secretary respectively.
The duo were appointed into the positions at the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) held earlier on Thursday in Abuja.
El-Marzuq’s resignation came a few days after the former Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, resigned as the APC Vice Chairman, North-West, over the same reason.
The statement read: “ “In light of the recent developments within our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the emergence of His Excellency Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru as National Chairman and National Secretary and the reconfiguration of party offices for national cohesion and adequate regional representation, the National Legal Adviser found it pertinent that he resigns his position within the party to allow for a smooth reconfiguration of the party’s leadership.”
