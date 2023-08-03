It’s official! Ex-Gov Ganduje emerges as APC national chairman

The former governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Ganduje was on Thursday confirmed as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje’s appointment was confirmed by the the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party at its meeting in Abuja.

The NEC which made the decision at its 12th meeting also elected former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, from Osun State as the APC National Secretary.

Ganduje who addressed party leaders after his emergence as the National Chairman, thanked President Bola Tinubu for believing in his ability to lead the party while promising to ensure that internal democracy would prevail in the party during his tenure.

READ ALSO: Buhari gives reason for missing APC caucus meeting

The ex-Kano Governor who promised to hit the ground running, pledged a scientific registration of party members and pay utmost attention to election management and conflict resolution, while enabling a level playing field for all party members during party primaries to ensure victory for the party in all forthcoming governorship elections across the country.

In attendance at the meeting were President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, chieftains of the party in the National Assembly, amongst others.

Tinubu who spoke during the meeting, urged leaders of the party to deliver the promises of good governance to Nigerians now that the dust of leadership has been settled.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now