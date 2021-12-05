Pastor Adeboye’s son condemns new RCCG dating app

Pastor Leke Adeboye, the son of general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye has condemned the establishment of a dating site by the church.

Barely 24 hours after it was announced that the RCCG City of David Parish had launched an online Christian dating platform for mature singles, Adeboye took to Instagram to express his dissatisfaction with the recent development.

He shared photos of couples who met the “old fashioned way”.

In the caption for each couple’s post, Leke wrote:

“Seeds connecting with seeds. We don’t need a dating app! We are old fashioned. We use prayer and the holy spirit to find each other.”

