10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, December 5, 2021

1. Secession not the solution to Nigeria’s challenges – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Fayemi Kayode, said on Saturday that secession would not end the country’s problems. Read more

2. PDP to inaugurate new NWC December 10

The newly-elected members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) will be inaugurated on December 10 in Abuja. Read more

3. Members of APC faction in Lagos join PDP

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction under the auspices of the Lagos4Lagos on Saturday formally defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. Read more

4. I won’t sign Anti-Open Grazing Bill; herdsmen are my brothers —Ben Ayade

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has explained why he has not joined other southern governors to sign the Anti-Open Grazing bill, as agreed at a meeting of the Southern Governors Forum earlier in the year. Read more

5. Rand Merchant Bank counters Buhari on Nigeria, lists Egypt as Africa’s top investment destination

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) has unveiled the top 10 investment destinations in Africa with Nigeria conspicuously missing from the list. Read more

6. Dangote rises to 90th in world’s rich list after netting N968bn in 11 months

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is on track to attain his highest wealth level in seven years after raking in N968 billion in the last 11 months. Read more

7. Wike offers employment, N50m to physically-challenged man

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday offered automatic employment at the state university to a physically challenged man, Dr. James Daniel, who bagged a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree at the institution. Read more

8. Gov Zulum charges military on surveillance after Maiduguri terror attack

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has reacted to Saturday’s explosion that rocked some communities in the state and charged the military to ensure adequate surveillance in the North-East. Read more

9. Nigerian lady, Itunu, who died in Côte d’Ivoire prison buried in Oyo

Itunu Babalola, the Nigerian lady who died in prison in Côte d’Ivoire after she was allegedly wrongly jailed, has been buried in Ibadan the Oyo State capital. Read more

10. 61 abducted members of Kaduna Baptist Church regain freedom after one month in captivity

The 61 abducted members of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Kakau Daji, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State have regained their freedom. Read more

