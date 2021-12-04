10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, December 4, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. We have no powers to deal with culprits of duplicated budget projects —Budget Office

The Federal Government has detailed how several duplicated projects were unearthed in the 2021 budget, and why it is powerless in dealing with culprits. Read more

2. APC dismisses claim on Umahi planned return to PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State on Friday described as fake, the report on the planned return of Governor Dave Umahi to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more

3. Again, Kano govt seals Shekarau lawyer’s office over N3bn tenement debt

The Kano State government, has once again, sealed the office premises of Barr. Nureini Ibrahim Jimoh (SAN) lawyer to the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction loyal to Senator Ibrahim Shekarau. Read more

4. Buhari rallies leaders to tackle global challenges

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday appealed to world leaders to work together in order to tackle common challenges affecting humanity. Read more

5. Diaspora remittances drop 62.4% to $1.96bn in 10 Months

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that Nigerians outside the country sent home $1.96 billion in the first 10 months of 2021. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, December 3, 2021

6. UPDC, Linkage fail to stop Nigeria capital market’s slide as investors lose N41.78bn

For the third consecutive day, the Nigerian capital market ended trading on the negative territory following the crash in the equity market by 0.18 percent on Friday. Read more

7. Nigeria revises international travel protocol over new COVID-19 variant

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has reviewed the country’s international travel protocol following the discovery of a new variant of the virus, Omicron. Read more

8. Lagos govt orders closure of Dowen College over death of 12-year-old student

The Lagos State government on Friday ordered the indefinite closure of Dowen College in the Lekki area of the state over the death of a 12-year-old student of the college simply identified as Sylvester Oromoni. Read more

9. Libyan court reinstates Gaddafi’s son, Saif, as presidential candidate

The son of late Libya’s leader, Muammar Gaddafi, Saif-al-Islam, has been reinstated as a presidential candidate and given the go-ahead to run in the country’s upcoming presidential election. Read more

10. Bayern vs Barca Champions League clash to hold behind closed doors

The Champions League group tie between Bayern Munich and Barcelona will be played behind closed doors on 8 December. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now