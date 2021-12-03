Again, Kano govt seals Shekarau lawyer’s office over N3bn tenement debt

The Kano State government, has once again, sealed the office premises of Barr. Nureini Ibrahim Jimoh (SAN) lawyer to the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction loyal to Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

The recent sealing of Jimoh’s office on Friday by the Kano State Bureau of Land Management, is coming two days after a similar action where the Bureau locked up the premise over a purported tenement levy of N3 billion.

The earlier sealing of the office came on Wednesday, a day after Jimoh had won a landmark case for the Shekarau faction against the faction led by state Governor Abdullah Ganduje.

However, many residents attributed the action to the backlash of the judgement against the Ganduje-led faction of the APC at the Federal High Court in Abuja, where the ward and local government congresses held by the Ganduje group was nullified in favour of the ones conducted by the Shekarau faction.

READ ALSO: Court sacks Ganduje-led APC exco, upholds Shekarau faction

The Bureau, in a statement on Thursday, denied sealing the office of the lawyer, noting that the whole premises was locked due to the outstanding tenement levy.

A statement signed by Bureau Information officer, Murtala Shehu Umar, said that the state government sealed the property belonging to Isiyaka Rabi’u & Sons at C14/C16 Murtala Muhammad way through its committee on Land Use Charges.

”The committee issued a demand notice to the owner of the said property on the 14th September, 2021, and also served him with a warning notice after a month, reminding him to come and pay the outstanding ground rent that he did not pay from 2016 to 2021.

”As Land custodians, our record shows that the property in plot C14/C16 belongs to Isiyaka Rabi’u & Sons not Barrister Nuraini Jimoh. Our concern is the owner of the property not who is renting the property.

”Based on this development, the Kano State Bureau for Land Management is appealing to the property owners to come and settle their land charges,” the statement said.

However, the tenants said the demand notice was served on the lawyer on Wednesday morning and the premises was sealed in the afternoon, before the premises was later unsealed.

But on Friday morning, the Bureau reportedly went back to the premises with security guards and locked it up, preventing tenants from gaining access to it.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now