Edo PDP crisis deepens, as stakeholders threaten to discipline SSG, others

The festering crisis in the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seems to be getting deeper, as some stakeholders in the party from the state have seemingly drawn a battle line with the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Osarodion Ogie.

The stakeholders from North senatorial district of the state have threatened to discipline Ogie following a recent publication claiming the list of approved belated appointments of Senior Special Assistants and Senior Assistants by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, was occasioned by the harmonization of the party.

The threat was contained in a statement issued by the vice chairman, Edo North, Hon. Segun Saiki.

He dismissed the claim of the SSG, saying that there was never any harmonization and that it was a figment of imagination and an officially sponsored falsehood.

According to Saiki, the issue of Party Exco harmonization had since been put to rest as the National Convention which is the highest organ of the party had approved the congresses that elected the present Executives at all levels in the state and it’s decision was final and binding on all members.

In his words, “anybody, no matter how highly placed, who decides to take contrary step under the notorious guise of unconstitutional and discarded harmonization or integration will be viewed as engaging in anti-party activities, and such activities will not escape disciplinary action.

“We cannot fold our hands and allow some aggrieved and ungrateful elements destabilise the party in the state.” he added.

He therefore advised mischief agents of harmonization to check the provisions of the Party Constitution to appreciate the futility of their ill-advised destructive mission.

He also enjoined all party members to ignore the phoney harmonisation and concentrate on the task of winning support for the party as they prepare for the coming elections to the state, National Assembly and Presidential election.

