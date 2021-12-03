10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, December 3, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Reps to probe MDAs for alleged project racketeering, others

The House of Representatives on Thursday mandated its Committees on Anti-Corruption and Public Service to investigate alleged project racketeering and corruption in the nominal rolls of government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). Read more

2. Reps to invite INEC chairman over cost of direct primaries

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution to invite the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu to brief the House on the cost of conducting direct primaries in the country. Read more

3. Once again, Court shifts IPOB leader, Kanu’s, trial to Jan 18, 2022

Against speculations that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu may be granted bail today, or removed from the custody of the DSS, his trial has again been shifted to January 18, 2022. Read more

4. Appeal Court discharges Alao-Akala, two others on N11.5b corruption charges

The Court of Appeal, Ibadan, on Thursday, discharged and acquitted a former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, on the N11.5 billion corruption charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Read more

5. Investors lose N112.2bn as Nigeria’s capital market bearish trading continues

Shareholders’ investment in the Nigerian capital market dropped by 0.5 percent on Thursday. Read more

6. Airtel Africa pockets N61bn from share buyback, amid sell off by MTN

Bharti’s Airtel Africa has increased the company’s control in its Nigerian subsidiary, Airtel Networks Limited, after conducting a buyback of minority shares, a new statement showed. Read more

7. Sanwo-Olu lacks power to overrule #ENDSARS panel report on Lekki shootings – Adegboruwa

A member of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry, Ebun Adegboruwa, said on Thursday no law empowers Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to overrule the panel’s report on the #ENDSARS protest. Read more

8. Police arrests 13 over alleged vandalisation of senator’s office in Kano

Police operatives in Kano have arrested 13 suspected thugs for allegedly vandalising office of the Senator representing Kano North in the National Assembly, Barau Jibrin. Read more

9. Kaduna govt to dismiss, prosecute 233 teachers for presenting fake certificates

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) has said it had discovered that 233 teachers in the state’s employ presented fake certificates to get the jobs. Read more

10. Ronaldo nets twice to pass 800 career goals as Man Utd beat Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 800th and 801st career goals and helped Manchester United sealed a 3-2 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday night. Read more

