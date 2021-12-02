10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, December 2, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Ex Abia gov, Orji Kalu accuses Kanu’s lawyer of benefitting from South-East crisis

A former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Wednesday denied he broke protocols during his visit to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, at the Department of State Services (DSS) custody. Read more

2. No sit-at-home in South-East Thursday – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said on Wednesday there would be no sit-at-home protest in the South-East on Thursday. Read more

3. Lagos White Paper on #EndSARS panel report callous, insensitive – Bode George

The former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, on Wednesday, described as insensitive and callous the Lagos State government’s White Paper on the #ENDSARS panel report. Read more

4. Nigerians afraid to report corruption cases – PACAC

The Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti Corruption (PACAC) on Wednesday lamented that Nigerians are reluctant to report cases of corruption five years after the introduction of the whistleblowing policy in the country. Read more

5. Court upholds Soludo’s election, nullifies eligibility suit

A Federal High Court, Abuja in Thursday declined an application to nullify the election of Charles Soludo as the governor-elect of Anambra State. Read more

6. NGX: Investors lose N409bn as market cap crashes by 1.8%

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N409.55 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by 1.18 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

7. Zamfara to import livestock from South Africa, Norway

The Zamfara State government has concluded arrangements to import goats and cows from South Africa and Norway in readiness for the development of RUGA settlements in the state. Read more

8. Nigerians suffering psychological trauma under Buhari’s watch – Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, on Wednesday decried the hardship in the country, saying Nigerians are going through psychological trauma under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch. Read more

9. ENDSARS panel conclusion on Lekki shootings premature – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Wednesday it was premature for anyone to conclude that Nigerian soldiers fired live bullets on unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020. Read more

10. EPL: Liverpool win Merseyside derby as Chelsea overcome Watford to stay top

Liverpool thrashed their city rivals, Everton on Wednesday night, sealing a 4-1 victory over them at the Goodison Park in the Premier League. Read more

