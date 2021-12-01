10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, December 1, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Nigeria Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps

The Nigeria Customs and Excise Management amendment bill scaled second reading in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. Read more

2. Fani-Kayode arrested in Lagos court, moved to EFCC custody

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Read more

3. Court declares deposition, banishment of Sanusi as Emir of Kano unlawful

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ruled that the banishment of deposed Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II from Kano State was unlawful and unconstitutional. Read more

4. Court sacks Ganduje-led APC exco, upholds Shekarau faction

A court has sacked the executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano produced by a faction loyal to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. Read more

5. Kaduna CAN accuses Gov El-Rufai of ‘hidden agenda’ over four-day workweek policy

The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has accused Governor Nasir El-Rufai of engaging in politics with civil servants and residents of the state. Read more

6. Nigerian govt approves bill on tax reform, revenue mobilisation

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Tuesday approved the Finance Bill 2022. Read more

7. Investors lose N11.94bn as Access Bank, Ecobank fail to stop Nigeria’s market slide

Shareholders in the Nigerian capital market lost N11.94 billion from their total investments at the close of business on Tuesday. Read more

8. Lagos #ENDSARS panel report out; govt accepts 11, modifies 6, rejects one of 32 recommendations

The Lagos State government on Tuesday released the White Paper on the state’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry report. Read more

9. Absence of prosecution witness stalls Naira Marley’s trial for alleged fraud

The absence of prosecution witness, Augustine Anosike, on Tuesday, stalled the trial of Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, for alleged fraud at the Federal High Court, Lagos. Read more

10. Aruna Quadri becomes 13th best table tennis player in the world

In less than four days after setting an African record as the first player to reach the quarter final stage at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships, Quadri Aruna has set another African record following the release of the latest ITTF ranking on Tuesday November 30. Read more

