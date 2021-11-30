JUST IN: Lagos #ENDSARS panel report out; govt accepts 11, modifies 6, rejects one of 32 recommendations

The Lagos State government on Tuesday released the White Paper on the state’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry report.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, confirmed the release of the White Paper in a statement in Ikeja.

The government said of the 32 recommendations made by the panel, It accepted 11, listed six for modifications, and rejected one outrightly.

The government promised to forward 14 of the recommendations which fall outside the powers of the state to the Federal Government for consideration.

The panel submitted its report on the shooting of the #ENDSARS protesters to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on November 15.

The panel had in the report indicted the Nigerian Army and police for complicity in the shooting of the protesters at the Lekki toll gate on October 20 last year.

At a press briefing earlier on Tuesday, the governor assured the people of the state that the state remained committed to justice and truth at all times.

He said: “The leakage of the report was regrettable.

“While I commend the panel for undertaking its task to the best of its abilities, it is however regrettable that the panel’s work and the leakage of an unauthorized version of the report have generated much tension. Sadly, a deep wound has been reopened.

“The heated exchanges among various shades of opinion on the report have unfortunately put us all at the risk of missing the larger picture; the fact that what we all seek in common is a land in which we are all safe and secure, law enforcement agents are trusted, and justice is guaranteed for all.

“As I have stated earlier, we have no intention to engage in histrionics or further inflame passion on a matter that has generated intense interest and controversy nationally and internationally. Our decisions and actions will be based entirely on the law, the weight of evidence, and unblemished respect for the truth.”

