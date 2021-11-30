Court declares deposition, banishment of Sanusi as Emir of Kano unlawful

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ruled that the banishment of deposed Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II from Kano State was unlawful and unconstitutional.

This ruling was decreed by Justice Anwuli Chikere, who held that the Emirate Council Law, 2019, used by the state government in banishing Sanusi was in conflict with the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

According to Chikere, the constitution of this country was supreme and any law that is inconsistent with it shall be null and void.

The judge declared that the former emir had the right to live anywhere, including Kano State, as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Sanusi, who was dethroned on March 9, 2020, had on March 12, 2020, sued the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police and Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS) over what he called “unlawful detention/confinement.”

Also joined in the motion with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 are the Attorney-General of Kano State and Attorney General of the Federation as 3rd and 4th respondents respectively.

READ ALSO: Buhari making illegal fuel subsidy payments from federation account —Sanusi

Sanusi had sought an interim order of the court releasing him from the detention and/or confinement of the respondents and restoring his right to human dignity, personal liberty.

He also challenged the respondents for harassing him and violating his rights.

Justice Chikere, who struck out the name of the AGF from the suit, also restrained the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents from further harassing him.

The court, which awarded a N10 million fine against the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents, also ordered them to tenders a public apology in two national dailies.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now