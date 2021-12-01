EPL: Liverpool win Merseyside derby as Chelsea overcome Watford to stay top

Liverpool thrashed their city rivals, Everton on Wednesday night, sealing a 4-1 victory over them at the Goodison Park in the Premier League.

The Reds got ahead in the ninth minute when Jordan Henderson opened the scoring before Mohamed Salah added a second from a tight angle soon after.

Demarai Gray pulled one back before the break, sparking an Everton revival, but Salah scored a second goal in the 64th minute before Diogo Jota completed the win.

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute for the Toffees, whose boss Rafael Benitez is already under much pressure.

Read Also: Iwobi struggles as Ogbonna heads winner for West Ham at Everton

Elsewhere, Chelsea put up a fine performance as they overcame Watford to seal a 2-1 victory and stay top of the Premier League.

Nigerian forward, Emmanuel Dennis scored for the hosts to erase Mason Mount’s opener but his effort was not enough as the Blues grabbed a winner through substitute Hakim Ziyech.

Also on Wednesday night, Manchester City defeated Aston Villa 2-1 to stay second on the log, Wolves were held to a goalless draw by Burnley.

West Ham and Brighton played a 1-1 draw while Leicester City held Southampton to a 2-2 draw, with Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in action.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now