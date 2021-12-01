Nigerians afraid to report corruption cases – PACAC

The Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti Corruption (PACAC) on Wednesday lamented that Nigerians are reluctant to report cases of corruption five years after the introduction of the whistleblowing policy in the country.

The whistleblowing policy was aimed at checking corruption in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of PACAC, Prof. Sadiq Isah Raddah, stated this at the public presentation of the report of a survey on five years of whistleblowing policy in Nigeria held in Abuja.

Raddah challenged anti-corruption advocates in the country to beam their focus on humanitarian interventions over alleged frauds in the distribution of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He said: “The fight against corruption as far as PACAC is concerned, will continue.

“This is because we are convinced that without fighting corruption, we will not have a country.

“The problem of corruption is human and therefore, requires human efforts to eliminate it.

“We began the issue of whistleblowing, believing that our anti-graft agencies cannot be everywhere but the people who perpetrate corruption are everywhere in the country.

READ ALSO: Why Nigeria needs special courts for corruption cases – Buhari

“Therefore somebody has to say something is going wrong somewhere for the authorities to take action.

“Since the idea of whistleblowing began, we have realised some problems by people who want to blow the whistle.

“Yes, it is good to be afraid but if you become captive of fear and you want to be righteous, you end up being a captive without delivering.

“I have said several times that nobody wants to die but it is not bad to die while trying to pursue what is good.

“Whistleblowing should extend to assets declaration. Now we have the Companies and Allied Matters Act and you can take advantage of it.

“People should learn to declare their assets in this country because you cannot be in government and three months later you own estates, filling stations and hotels everywhere. It is not possible.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now