Nigerians suffering psychological trauma under Buhari’s watch – Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, on Wednesday decried the hardship in the country, saying Nigerians are going through psychological trauma under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch.

Kukah stated this at the inaugural lecture and Gold Prize award ceremony organised by ThisNigeria Media Limited.

The cleric, who reacted to the claim by the Director-General of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, Issa Aremu, that he was one of the few people causing division in the country, said the state created the division and not Nigerians who are the victims.

He said: “You are sitting here in Nigeria, are you going to pretend that you don’t know that there is iniquity in this country, that we have never suffered psychological trauma like we are suffering now?

“I don’t think anybody is ever going to govern this country with this kind of blatant, unacceptable, and literally criminal partisanship.

So, when you talk about Bishop Kukah making divisive comments, in what sense? I understand that you are now holding a government position; you have a seat at the table that is understandable.

“Suddenly, we have now ended up with a country when you talk about divisiveness. It is the state that has created the division, not us the victims.

“You’re blaming the victim; everywhere you turn in Nigeria today, what are people telling you? We are living with injustice. How do we wake up a sleeping giant? First, we must admit that the country is sleeping.”

