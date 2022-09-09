Atedo Peterside blasts Buhari’s govt for taking Nigerians for a ride

A renowned investment banker, Atedo Peterside, on Friday, condemned poor handling of Nigeria’s challenges by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Peterside, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, noted that powerful people are benefiting from the rot in the Nigerian system.

He also berated the current administration for abandoning issues deserving of attention and blamed the country’s economic crisis on lack of fiscal indiscipline.

Peterside, who is the founding Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, charged Nigerians to vote the right people into elective positions in 2023.

He said: “Many people think the office of the president is a soft position. It’s not. The position is a burden that can be shouldered only by someone who is ready and sincere. So many things are now changing. We know the problems.

“ It is interesting to see young people picking interest in the electoral destiny of the country. So many people benefit from the problems facing the country.

READ ALSO: Atedo Peterside says Nigerian economy began declining under Buhari

“For instance, politicians know that petrol subsidy is a very lucrative business in the country. They insisted on it even though the country couldn’t manage it. Anybody coming to take over in 2023 must know that he is coming for a huge task, to clear and do most of the ‘dirty work’ this government has refused to do.

“For the last four or eight years, they have been telling obvious lies, taking Nigeria for a ride. Nigerians should not allow anyone to tell them lies anymore. Based on current statistics, 40 percent of Nigerians don’t approve of both APC and PDP.

“They believe these parties have failed completely. In order to place the country on the right track, we must elect leaders who understand the enormity of the problems and have the energy to deliver.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now