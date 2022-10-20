Atedo Peterside echoes Gov El’Rufai, says NNPC is Nigeria’s biggest problem

Atedo Peterside, entrepreneur and founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, on Wednesday, criticized NNPC Limited for continuing to “waste” money on CNN advertisements.

In response to a report, Peterside stated that he concurred with Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai regarding the NNPC’s poor condition and pointed out that despite the company’s recent privatization, its commercial operations remained the same.

“I couldn’t agree more with El-Rufai. Little or nothing has changed at NNPC Limited. They should stop wasting our money on CNN adverts in which they praise themselves unconvincingly. If they did anything good, their good works will speak for them,” Peterside noted in the statement.

In August 2022, Peterside had challenged the NNPC to clarify allegations that it dipped its fingers in the federation account in order to announce a profit of N287bn.

Peterside, in a tweet, said, “There is an allegation that NNPC dipped their fingers in the Federation Cookie Jar in order to announce bumper 2020 profits; they should come clean and publish details of all dividends received by them and tell us which ones they recently diverted from the Federation to themselves.”

El-Rufai, on Friday, as part of activities lined up for the 7th edition of KADINVEST, an annual event organised by the Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency, said that the Federal Government had failed in the oil and gas business and should “get out” of the sector. He noted that NNPCL was Nigeria’s biggest problem.

The Governor said that after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company’s commercialization in July 2022, “nothing has changed.”

Even though NNPC Limited’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, was doing his best, according to him, the company had failed and had no business operating in the industry.

