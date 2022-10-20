2023: Tinubu pacifies Adamu as APC publishes official Presidential Campaign Council list

There seems to be a truce between the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, if the official campaign council list is anything to go by.

A fresh full list of the campaign council was published by the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) on Wednesday, in preparation for the campaign season.

In the fresh list which was signed by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore as opposed to the initial 422-member list signed by the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president, Muhammadu Buhari was still named as Chairman of the Council.

In contrast to the previous list, Adamu and Tinubu have now switched roles, with the former being appointed the Deputy Chairman of the council and the latter taking on the role of Deputy Chairman II. Kashim Shettima, his running mate, is still the council’s vice chairman.

READ ALSO:Nigerians don’t value Buhari’s achievements – Tinubu

Simon Lalong, the governor of the Plateau state, continues in his role as director general, with James Faleke serving as secretary and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as deputy director general for operations.

In addition to the 603 posts indicated, the council may have more than 1,000 members because the party included a separate category for “Presidential Campaign Council Members” to account for some stakeholders.

All APC NWC members, all APC National Assembly members, all APC Federal Executive Council members, all APC former Governors and Deputy Governors, all APC former NWC members, and all APC current National Executive Committee NEC members fall under this category of stakeholders.

Earlier, a letter purportedly written by Adamu, which went viral, accused Tinubu of running a one-man show over the selection of members of the PCC, among others.

In the letter, Adamu claimed that Tinubu had purposefully excluded the NWC from the makeup of his presidential campaign council.

The APC leadership, however, distanced itself from the divisive letter in the hours following its virality.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now