Court nullifies two APC primary elections in Yobe

The Federal High Court, Damaturu, on Wednesday, nullified two primary elections conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Fika East and Jakusko state constituencies for alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu, who delivered the judgment, ordered the party to conduct fresh primaries in the two constituencies within 14 days.

He also warned the party not to tamper with the list of authentic delegates it had earlier sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Aminu also dismissed a petition filed by a Yobe North senatorial aspirant, Abubakar Jinjiri, against the winner of the ticket, Bashir Sheriff Machina, after the plaintiff withdrew the case.

The judge held that Jinjiri had the right to file the notice of withdrawal and accordingly dismissed the case.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now