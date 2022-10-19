Melaye dismisses rumours on Atiku’s health, says critics beset by hunger (VIDEO)

The spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, dismissed rumours on his principal’s health.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, had on Tuesday claimed the PDP standard bearer travelled to London for medicals after the party rally in Kaduna.

He said: “After his outing in Kaduna yesterday (Monday) Atiku Abubakar fell critically ill. He complained of dizzy spells and severe pains in his head and all over his body throughout the flight to Abuja.

“After landing at Abuja airport he collapsed. He was flown to Paris for medical attention immediately.”

Melaye, who reacted to the claim in a video posted on the Twitter handle of Daniel Bwala, another Atiku’s aide, dismissed the claim as a mere rumour.

He noted that those claiming the former Vice President travelled to Paris for medical reasons were beset by hunger.

He said: “Does this place look like an hospital? It’s not easy. Hunger is a dangerous thing.”

