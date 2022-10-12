APC chieftain, Adamu Garba, berates singer Teni for refusing handshake with Buhari

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has berated a Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata aka Teni, for refusing to shake hands with President Muhammadu Buhari during the conferment of national honours to some deserving Nigerians on Tuesday.

Teni was one of the Nigerian entertainers conferred with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award by the president at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

In the video of the event posted on social media on Wednesday, the singer refused to stretch her hand for a handshake with the president when she was called to receive her award.

Garba, who reacted to the development on his verified Twitter handle, said the singer should be embarrassed by her action.



READ ALSO: Singer Teni allegedly orders bouncer to beat up fan at Asaba concert

He described the presidency as a sacred office and tagged anybody that disrespects it as ungrateful.

He wrote: “Not just Teni, anyone who is happy or deems fit to disrespect the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should be ashamed of him/herself.

“The presidency is a sacred office. Anyone who berates that office is an illegitimate and ungrateful Nigerian citizen.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now