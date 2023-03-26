Obi ethnocentric, can’t rule Nigeria — APC’s Adamu Garba

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has described the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as an ethnocentric politician.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Garba also branded the former Anambra State governor as an Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) patron.

Obi came under criticism before the general elections for allegedly refusing to condemn IPOB activities in the South-East.

He later corrected the public impression on the matter at the Chatham House in London in January.

READ ALSO: ‘Igbos should be reasonable, responsible, and stop playing ethnic card in Lagos’ —Adamu Garba

The former APC youth leader insisted that the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would make a better leader than Obi

He wrote: “It is several billionth times better to have a Tinubu as President of Nigeria, no matter who he is, than to have a con artist, fake but disguised IPOB patron, and ESN terrorist political frontier, Peter Obi as President.

“Nigeria can never be ruled by an ethnocentric Peter Obi.”

