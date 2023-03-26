CUPP demands investigation into CJN’s purported trip to London

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari and relevant security agencies to look into the rumoured trip of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

There were reports during the week that the CJN travelled to the UK and held a secret meeting with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

However, the Supreme Court has dismissed the report as outright falsehood and warned purveyors of fake news in the country to rethink.

But in a statement issued by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the CNPP stressed the need for all the citizens to protect the independence of the Nigerian court.



The statement read: “The Supreme Court under the current leadership has given several verdicts on political litigations in recent times which put the integrity of the apex court to question before this very damaging report by an online news portal on the alleged planned meeting between the CJN and the President-elect in London.

“The CNPP, therefore, calls on President Muhammadu Buhari, security agencies, and all relevant stakeholders to institute an open investigation into the reported planned meeting between CJN Ariwoola and President-elect Tinubu to lay to rest the controversy in the interest of justice and national security.”

