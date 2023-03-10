Politics
‘Igbos should be reasonable, responsible, and stop playing ethnic card in Lagos’ —Adamu Garba
One time presidential aspirant and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has accused Igbos living in Lagos of being “irresponsible and unreasonable” following a spate of attacks perceived to be targeted at traders and people of the South-East region.
On the contrary, I like the Igbos more than many here. I just want Igbos to be reasonable & responsible. You can't go to a place to make a living and assume it has become your land against your host. You are still a visitor.
Most of you are being deceived by those living abroad.
— Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) March 9, 2023
In a tweet on Friday, Garba said the Igbos can’t assume to be the owners of a place where they are visitors doing business.
Garba, who claims to like the Igbos more than other people do, also accused them of playing the ethnic card in Lagos so as to cause chaos in the state.
If anyone is playing an ethnic card it is not more than you. You do not provoke things that may affect your peaceful coexistence or opportunity that is obviously not available in your ancestral land.
You must live in harmony & peace with your host & eschew all forms of acrimony.
— Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) March 9, 2023
“On the contrary, I like the Igbos more than many here. I want Igbos to be reasonable & responsible. You can’t go to a place to make a living and assume it has become your land against your host. You are still a visitor,” he wrote.
“Most of you are being deceived by those living abroad. If anyone is playing an ethnic card, it is not more than you.
“You do not provoke things that may affect your peaceful coexistence or opportunity that is obviously not available in your ancestral land.
“You must live in harmony & peace with your host & eschew all forms of acrimony,” he added.
