Osun PDP tells IGP to ignore APC’s ‘lazy’ petitions calling for arrest of members

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba-Alkali, to discountenance “lazy” petitions from the All Progressives Congress (APC), calling for the arrest of its leaders in the state.

The PDP, in a statement on Friday by its Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, also warned the APC to desist from playing politics by “circumventing the will of the people.”

Adekunle admonished the APC to play “politics by the rules and not always scheming to circumvent the will of the people.”

The statement added that such “habitual laziness and opportunistic tendencies will burst out of the roof and throw the country into flames.”

The PDP noted that the APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, had been putting “pressure on the IGP through thoughtless petitions aimed at turning Osun into a police state, to hound, harass and arrest innocent leaders of the PDP in the state, with the warped thought of avoiding another electoral defeat.”

“PDP reckoned that such lazy audacity is dangerous in a determined society where people are poised to invest their electoral franchise in the PDP as the only political party walking the talks of their wellbeing as against the APC’s mantra of force of poverty to suppress and repress the people,” Adekunle.

“We warn that the APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore and his co-travellers in this latest voyage should exercise, restraints and stop underestimating the strength and determination of the good people of Osun State.”

“The PDP understands that the IGP, Baba Usman, is under intense pressure to carry out hatchet jobs of indiscriminate harassment and arrest of PDP leaders ahead of rescheduled state assembly election in Osun State.

“We, however, advise the police boss to be diligent and see through the evil plans at this hour of our national life and refuse to be pressured into dangerous politics of insatiable hounding of perceived political opponents.

“We are not unaware of presence and housing of the police team sent to Osun State from Abuja to effect indiscriminate arrests of PDP stalwarts in Osun are presently being teleguided in the Ile-Ife house of Iyiola Omisore.

“Let it be known that Osun people will resist all attempt to intimidate or cow them into submission.

“The IGP will do well to investigate properly, all lies and unfounded accusation cramped on his table by Omisore and other serial election riggers, who are merely looking for police accomplice or partnership to subvert the inevitable electoral verdict of Osun people,” the statement read.

