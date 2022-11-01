Osun PDP suspends activities after death of Davido’s son

Following the passing of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of David Adeleke (Davido), the nephew of Osun state governor-elect Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in that state declared on Tuesday that it will suspend all political activities for the coming week.

Dr. Adekunle Akindele, the caretaker chairman of the party in the state, made this statement in a condolence message in Osogbo and instructed all party organs and committees to pause operations in solidarity with the family.

He described the incident as “a very sad occurrence”.

“We mourn the sorrowful exit of our son, Ifeanyi.

“We pray for the repose of his soul. It is a sad day, but we remain steadfast in our faith in the Lord of the Universe.

“Our condolence goes to Davido, our youth ambassador.

“We commiserate with our father figure, Dr Deji Adeleke and the entire Adeleke family.

“We pray the good Lord grant the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

Ifeanyi was reported to have drowned in a swimming pool on Monday at the singer’s home in the Banana Island neighborhood of Lagos.

According to the police in Lagos State, the singer’s eight domestic helpers had been taken in for interrogation about the event.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesman.

“Eight domestic staff have been brought in for questioning. Anyone found not culpable will be let off.

“Those found culpable will be prosecuted,” he said.

