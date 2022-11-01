2023: Gov Bello proposes N238.9b budget in Niger

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, on Tuesday presented the 2023 budget proposal of N238.9 billion to the state House Assembly for approval.

In his address at the event, Sani-Bello said the budget was designed to consolidate on the past achievements of his administration in the state.

He stressed that the proposed budget would be financed from statutory allocation, Value-Added Tax, internally generated revenue, excess crude account and other revenue sources and capital receipts.

The governor said the budget was larger than the 2022 budget of N225.1 billion by N12billion.

Read also:Niger Gov, Bello, resorts to prayers over insecurity

He added that N91.44 billion was earmarked as recurrent expenditure and N147.8 billion for capital expenditure in the budget.

According to him, the state government will prioritize the completion of ongoing road projects that have reached 90 percent completion stages in 2023.

He, therefore, directed contractors to resume work immediately to enable the timely completion of all ongoing projects within the allocated time frame.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now